Shorecrest High School Boys Swim Team wins District Title
Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Shorecrest Boys Swim Team
The Shorecrest High School Boys Swim Team won the Class 3A District 1 Title on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
|Seniors going to State
The team will be sending 13 swimmers to the State meet on February 18th and 19th in Federal Way.
|400 free relay team
Congratulations to the following boys and the events they will be swimming at the State Meet:
- Cade Birgfeld - all relays and 200 IM, 100 FL
- Dutch Chandler - 400 Fr relay
- Ian Franklin - Med relay, 200 FR relay, 100 BR
- Kason Kirkpatrick - All relays
- Alec Lewis - 200 FR relay
- Porter Lewis - 200 M relay
- Andrew Miner - All Relays, 50 FR (passing), 100 FR
- Liam Muilenburg - 500 FR
- Sean Neils - All Relays, 100 FR, 100 BK
- Diego Reed - All Relays, 100 FR
- Tristan Serrano - 200 FR relay, 400 FR relay
- Colton Stoecker - 200 FR, 500 FR, 400 FR relay
- Jiahao Zeng - Med relay, 100 BK
|Shorecrest High School District Champions
The team has been able to use the outdoor, private Sheridan Beach pool during the season as the Shoreline Pool was closed and then demolished.
