Shorecrest High School Boys Swim Team wins District Title

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Shorecrest Boys Swim Team

The Shorecrest High School Boys Swim Team won the Class 3A District 1 Title on Saturday, February 12, 2022. 

Seniors going to State

The team will be sending 13 swimmers to the State meet on February 18th and 19th in Federal Way.

400 free relay team

Congratulations to the following boys and the events they will be swimming at the State Meet:
  • Cade Birgfeld - all relays and 200 IM, 100 FL
  • Dutch Chandler - 400 Fr relay
  • Ian Franklin - Med relay, 200 FR relay, 100 BR
  • Kason Kirkpatrick - All relays
  • Alec Lewis - 200 FR relay
  • Porter Lewis - 200 M relay
  • Andrew Miner - All Relays, 50 FR (passing), 100 FR
  • Liam Muilenburg - 500 FR
  • Sean Neils - All Relays, 100 FR, 100 BK
  • Diego Reed - All Relays, 100 FR
  • Tristan Serrano - 200 FR relay, 400 FR relay
  • Colton Stoecker - 200 FR, 500 FR, 400 FR relay
  • Jiahao Zeng - Med relay, 100 BK
Shorecrest High School District Champions

The team has been able to use the outdoor, private Sheridan Beach pool during the season as the Shoreline Pool was closed and then demolished.



