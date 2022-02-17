Rainbow Bingo March 11 at the Senior Center

The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.

Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/

Call 206-365-1536

$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.

On Friday, March 11, 2022 starting at 7pm, participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.Ticket sales are limited to 50% usual capacity. Tables are limited to 5 guests.This event sold out last month so don’t delay!Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer, wine and jello shots.Please have ID and Proof of Vaccination available.Masks are required.