Update: Seattle branch of the National Archives

Saturday, March 6, 2021

Seattle branch Federal Archives
Photo from Secretary of State's newsletter

From Wyman's Wire
Secretary of State Kim Wyman

On Feb. 12, 2021 a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction on expediting the sale and closure of Seattle’s National Archives facility. I applaud the judge’s ruling and believe this is an important step in preserving access to our region’s irreplaceable archival treasures.

Congress now has a renewed opportunity to enact a long-term solution that will keep these records safe, secure, and local. Meanwhile Washington State Archives continues to work with federal and state lawmakers along with stakeholders to provide expertise and information about archival storage practices.

More information at our webpage dedicated to the latest news about the facility.



