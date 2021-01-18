Street racing in Richmond Beach Saturday
Monday, January 18, 2021
|Photo by Brian Dunphy
Richmond Beach resident Brian Dunphy sent the photo and said,
This was Richmond Beach Rd and 3rd Ave NW about 10:30pm Saturday night January 16, 2021. Some kind of pretty well attended street race...
The street racers, or drifters, communicate locations on Instagram. When police show up, they leave and move on to the next location.
The last time they were in Shoreline, (see previous article) there were many more cars. It is possible that this smaller group are the same ones who race at Kellogg.
--Diane Hettrick
