Street racing in Richmond Beach Saturday

Monday, January 18, 2021

Photo by Brian Dunphy

Richmond Beach resident Brian Dunphy sent the photo and said, 

This was Richmond Beach Rd and 3rd Ave NW about 10:30pm Saturday night January 16, 2021. Some kind of pretty well attended street race...

The street racers, or drifters, communicate locations on Instagram. When police show up, they leave and move on to the next location.

The last time they were in Shoreline, (see previous article) there were many more cars. It is possible that this smaller group are the same ones who race at Kellogg.

--Diane Hettrick




Posted by DKH at 1:35 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  