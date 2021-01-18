MLK Jr. Day of Service with Mountains to Sound Greenway
MLK Jr. DAY - Monday, January 18, 2021
Although not hosting a formal volunteer opportunity this upcoming MLK Jr. Day (Monday, January 18, 2021), The Mountains to Sound Greenway are encouraging those who want to give back, to go out in your local communities and pick up trash.
Not sure where to start? You can check out this page with more trash cleaning resources. Tag us on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) with your trash haul pics so we can share them! Not on social? You can send photos to Katy Yeh at katy.yeh@mtsgreenway.org
