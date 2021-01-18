MLK Jr. Day of Service with Mountains to Sound Greenway

Monday, January 18, 2021


MLK Jr. DAY - Monday, January 18, 2021

Although not hosting a formal volunteer opportunity this upcoming MLK Jr. Day (Monday, January 18, 2021), The Mountains to Sound Greenway are encouraging those who want to give back, to go out in your local communities and pick up trash. 

Not sure where to start? You can check out this page with more trash cleaning resources. Tag us on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) with your trash haul pics so we can share them! Not on social? You can send photos to Katy Yeh at katy.yeh@mtsgreenway.org



Posted by DKH at 1:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  