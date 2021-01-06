Rep. Jayapal safe after being trapped in balcony when mob incited by President broke into House of Representatives

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Screenshot from NBC News


Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal told newscaster Norah O'Donnell about a scene from inside the House chamber where Capitol police blockaded the doors and drew their guns "Those of us that were in the gallery essentially couldn't get out."

Jayapal reported on her Twitter account @Rep.Jayapal,

"I was one of a dozen Representatives in the gallery above the House floor. We pulled out gas masks and had to get down on the ground. Capitol police barricaded the doors and had guns drawn. We were eventually told that we had to quickly exit.

"Donald Trump must be removed immediately. I'm calling on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to put this country first and uphold their constitutional duty to invoke the 25th Amendment.

"We must hold the man who incited today's dangerous assault on America fully accountable."

Rep. Jayapal represents Washington's 7th congressional district which includes an area from Edmonds to Vashon Island and includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.



Posted by DKH at 11:32 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  