Rep. Jayapal safe after being trapped in balcony when mob incited by President broke into House of Representatives
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
|Screenshot from NBC News
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal told newscaster Norah O'Donnell about a scene from inside the House chamber where Capitol police blockaded the doors and drew their guns "Those of us that were in the gallery essentially couldn't get out."
Jayapal reported on her Twitter account @Rep.Jayapal,
"I was one of a dozen Representatives in the gallery above the House floor. We pulled out gas masks and had to get down on the ground. Capitol police barricaded the doors and had guns drawn. We were eventually told that we had to quickly exit."Donald Trump must be removed immediately. I'm calling on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to put this country first and uphold their constitutional duty to invoke the 25th Amendment."We must hold the man who incited today's dangerous assault on America fully accountable."
Rep. Jayapal represents Washington's 7th congressional district which includes an area from Edmonds to Vashon Island and includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
