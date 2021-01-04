Planning for Spring: Work party at Grace Cole Nature Park on March 21
Monday, January 4, 2021
|Entrance to Grace Cole Nature Park
Photo by Diane Hettrick
The next work party for Grace Cole Nature Park will be Saturday March 21, 2021 from 9am to noon.
The Park is located at: 16735 30th NE, Lake Forest Park.
We always have ivy to pull so if you like doing that, you can find a job.
Meet rain or shine at the new shed. Bring gloves and your favorite tools. We have some but you might like your own.
SPRING IS HERE. COME ENJOY
