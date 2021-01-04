Mail thieves are active in both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park



Stolen mail

Photo by John Boril

We always have mail thieves among us, but there seem to be an unusual number of reports in recent weeks, from all over Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.





If you live on or near an arterial, you are particularly vulnerable, but thieves are striking deep inside neighborhoods, too.





There are a few things you can do.

Get a locking mailbox. Yes, there are stories about locking mailboxes being pried open, but you can deter a lot of thieves who don't want to bother with locked boxes.

Pick up your mail every day and as soon as possible after it is delivered. This is much easier now that everyone is working from home.

Have checks/money direct deposited to your bank account.

Never leave outgoing mail in your mailbox. Take it to a blue postal box or post office.

Know your neighbors. If you see someone new at the mailboxes get a license number or a photo.

Call the police immediately if you see someone going through multiple mailboxes. Report what they are wearing and which direction they go for. Note whether they are on foot, in a car, or riding a bicycle.

Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery. Information at link below:

https://informeddelivery.usps.com/box/pages/secure/DashboardAction_input.action?restart=1







