Paramount School Park Environmental Mural

Environmental art work at Paramount School Park

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline









An environmental themed mural was recently installed on the west wall at the restroom. This project utilized funds from the City of Shoreline Environmental mini grant.





Local neighbor Jenna McInnis worked with Urban Artworks, an art non-profit to find artists and install the artwork. The Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association supported the project. Three designs were commissioned, and neighborhood votes were collected. The final design selected was created by artist Sarah Robbins.





The art wraps around the corner of the building

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Robbins created a piece reflective of the need to protect our Northwest environment, saying “The text is paired with native plants and insects, illustrating the importance of pollinator support and protection. "The teal line work reflects rivers, lakes and streams in the Puget Sound area and beyond, and acts as a reminder that our waterways are also habitats that need our attention and conservation. "The goal of the piece is to not only educate and appeal to people of all ages, but also to exist as a loud, unmissable message that is screaming to be seen.”









The City is now accepting applications for 2021 Environmental Mini Grant projects. The deadline for applications has been extended to Monday, February 8, 2021. For more information and to apply, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/environmentalminigrant

The piece is visible now at Paramount School Park, 15300 8th AVE NE













