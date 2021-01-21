FBI posts new photos for public to identify

Thursday, January 21, 2021



The FBI has received 200,000 tips so far from family, friends, co-workers, teammates and others who recognize some of the mob who invaded congress on January 6, 2020.

They have made 100 arrests, charging many with minor crimes as placeholders pending further investigation.

They have released another set of photos. Check them out. One Washington man has been charged and six Seattle Police officers are on leave pending investigation.



