FBI posts new photos for public to identify





The FBI has received 200,000 tips so far from family, friends, co-workers, teammates and others who recognize some of the mob who invaded congress on January 6, 2020.





They have made 100 arrests, charging many with minor crimes as placeholders pending further investigation.





They have released another set of photos. Check them out. One Washington man has been charged and six Seattle Police officers are on leave pending investigation.

Submit tips to help FBI identify them at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol

More information here: http://ow.ly/IeR250DdOLz





