Members of the community invited to share thoughts about what they want in the school district's next leader
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Focus groups are being scheduled for numerous groups and associations within our school district. In addition, three Open Community Focus Groups have been scheduled that are available for any staff, student, family or community member to register for. Dates, times and registration links for each of the Open Focus Groups are below.
Each focus group is limited to 40 participants to ensure each participant has the opportunity to share their feedback and perspectives. The first 40 to register for their choice of Open Community Focus Groups will receive a separate email with a Zoom link and login information.
The focus groups will be facilitated by GRRecruiting, a superintendent search consultant selected to support the search for our next superintendent. If you are unable to join any of the focus groups scheduled below, you are encouraged to share your thoughts through an anonymous Superintendent Search Feedback Survey at https://survey.k12insight.com/r/2021ShorelineSuperintendentSearch.
Thursday, January 21 from 6:30-7:15 pm
Open Community Focus Group 1
Link to Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcocuigrzguHNzxmSjnItoAguQ8scfJjJrF
Monday, January 25 from 12:30-1:15 pm
Open Community Focus Group 2
Link to Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUufu-hpjIoE9ZeVtVDUQAdFIqLuivgT22d
Monday, January 25 from 6:30-7:15 pm
Open Community Focus Group 3
Link to Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlde6uqDkjH9CBoXnHCGOlqF1ar1-K73Ek
