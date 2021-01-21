Members of the community invited to share thoughts about what they want in the school district's next leader

Thursday, January 21, 2021

As part of the search process for superintendent of Shoreline Public Schools, the school district is is inviting members of the community to be part of focus groups to share their thoughts about the skills, experiences, philosophies and characteristics they want to see in our school district’s next leader 

Focus groups are being scheduled for numerous groups and associations within our school district. In addition, three Open Community Focus Groups have been scheduled that are available for any staff, student, family or community member to register for. Dates, times and registration links for each of the Open Focus Groups are below.

Each focus group is limited to 40 participants to ensure each participant has the opportunity to share their feedback and perspectives. The first 40 to register for their choice of Open Community Focus Groups will receive a separate email with a Zoom link and login information.

The focus groups will be facilitated by GRRecruiting, a superintendent search consultant selected to support the search for our next superintendent. If you are unable to join any of the focus groups scheduled below, you are encouraged to share your thoughts through an anonymous Superintendent Search Feedback Survey at https://survey.k12insight.com/r/2021ShorelineSuperintendentSearch.

Thursday, January 21 from 6:30-7:15 pm

Open Community Focus Group 1
Link to Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcocuigrzguHNzxmSjnItoAguQ8scfJjJrF

Monday, January 25 from 12:30-1:15 pm

Open Community Focus Group 2
Link to Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUufu-hpjIoE9ZeVtVDUQAdFIqLuivgT22d

Monday, January 25 from 6:30-7:15 pm

Open Community Focus Group 3
Link to Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlde6uqDkjH9CBoXnHCGOlqF1ar1-K73Ek



Post a Comment

