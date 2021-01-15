Classifieds: Notice of Divorce proceedings
Friday, January 15, 2021
Notice of Divorce proceedings
Case #20-3-06045-7 SEA
Dewayne Lee Harris
Vs
Tausha Lenee' Harris
Dissolution of marriage Has Been Filed in King County Superior Court,Washington State on 12/8/2020 to dissolve the marriage to Tausha Lenee' Harris.
The whereabouts of Dewayne Lee Harris Are Unknown Since 6/1998.
Trial Date is Set For 12/8/2021
If You Do not Respond To This Notification Within 90 Days The Marriage will Be Dissolved.
