Friday, January 15, 2021

CLASSIFIEDS

Notice of Divorce proceedings

Case #20-3-06045-7 SEA
Dewayne Lee Harris 
Vs 
Tausha Lenee' Harris 

Dissolution of marriage Has Been Filed in King County Superior Court,Washington State on 12/8/2020 to dissolve the marriage to Tausha Lenee' Harris.

The whereabouts of Dewayne Lee Harris Are Unknown Since 6/1998.

Trial Date is Set For 12/8/2021

If You Do not Respond To This Notification Within 90 Days The Marriage will Be Dissolved.



