Are you looking for a good laugh? Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College has the class for you

Everyone has jokes and stories waiting to be shared, but finding ways to do so isn’t always easy, especially in the time of social distancing.





Find your funny bone in Comedy and Storytelling in These Strange Times, an online class offered through Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College this month!



This course will help you uncover these stories and get them out into the world - even when you can't get out at all.





Sessions will emphasize “punching up,” as opposed to minimizing others, and include a variety of perspectives from seasoned comedians and speakers.



This class is taught by Emmett Montgomery, who was voted Seattle Weekly's Best Comedian in 2015, 2017, and 2019 and featured on Last Comic Standing.





The final session will be an online showcase during which students will deliver material in a fun and supportive environment. Beginners and experienced comedians and storytellers alike are welcome!



Fee: $149

Dates: 1/19/2021 - 2/23/2021 (Tuesdays)

Time: 6-8 pm

Location: Online via Zoom



Click Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu











