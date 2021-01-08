Agenda for Shoreline council meeting January 11, 2021 includes study items on feeding waterfowl and bond measure for parks

Friday, January 8, 2021

Shoreline City Council

The agenda for the January 11, 2021 Council meeting includes two study items:


8(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 910 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 8.12 to Expressly Prohibit Waterfowl Feeding in City Park Facilities

This ordinance would prohibit the feeding of waterfowl and be used primarily to support educational signage.


8(b) Discussing Ordinance No. 918 - Authorizing the Placement of a Ballot Measure on the 2021 April Special Election Ballot to Authorize a Property Tax Bond Measure for Park Improvements and Park Land Acquisition


The current parks and open spaces bond measure (approved by voters in 2006) is set to be retired in 2021 and will be removed from property tax bills in 2022.





