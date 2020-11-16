Shoreline PTA Council collecting gently used winter coats

Monday, November 16, 2020


The Shoreline PTA Council clothing room, The WORKS, is holding a drive currently for gently used coats (in very good condition, no holes, stains, tears)- hoods preferred. 

On Monday, November 16, 2020, the WORKS will have special hours when coat donations can be dropped off - from 7 - 8pm.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Gift cards for Holiday Baskets can also be accepted at that time. (see article)

Donations can also be dropped off during the WORKS's normal hours, Wednesday evenings, from 6-8pm.

The WORKS is located at the north end of the Shoreline Center. Drive to the back of the north parking lot, then turn south and drive straight back.

18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155



