Shoreline PTA Council collecting gently used winter coats

The Shoreline PTA Council clothing room, The WORKS, is holding a drive currently for gently used coats (in very good condition, no holes, stains, tears)- hoods preferred.





The WORKS is located at the north end of the Shoreline Center. Drive to the back of the north parking lot, then turn south and drive straight back.





18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155

Donations can also be dropped off during the WORKS's normal hours, Wednesday evenings, from 6-8pm.