Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday

The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will meet virtually on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 7-9pm on Zoom.

There will be speakers on two topics:1. Design of the 195th Trail from 5th NE to the pedestrian bridge over I-5.2. Why is Echo Lake green? Information about the green scum on the lake last month - causes and solutions.The Echo Lake Neighborhood is in north central Shoreline, within the boundaries of N/NE 205th, I-5, N/NE 185th, and Aurora and includes those who live or work in the neighborhood.Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month from January - June and September - November. A work party / picnic on the third Tuesday in July and food truck events in August. No meeting in December.The next meeting will be January 19, 2020.For questions or more information email ELNABoard@gmail.com