Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday
Monday, November 16, 2020
The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will meet virtually on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 7-9pm on Zoom.
There will be speakers on two topics:
1. Design of the 195th Trail from 5th NE to the pedestrian bridge over I-5.
2. Why is Echo Lake green? Information about the green scum on the lake last month - causes and solutions.
The Echo Lake Neighborhood is in north central Shoreline, within the boundaries of N/NE 205th, I-5, N/NE 185th, and Aurora and includes those who live or work in the neighborhood.
Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month from January - June and September - November. A work party / picnic on the third Tuesday in July and food truck events in August. No meeting in December.
The next meeting will be January 19, 2020.
For questions or more information email ELNABoard@gmail.com
