Help support Shoreline PTA Council's Holiday Baskets event
Monday, November 16, 2020
This year there are over 650 Shoreline and Lake Forest Park families registered, which includes over 1200 children ages 0-18. This is an increase of about 25% over last year's numbers.
Contributions of money and gift cards ($25 amount preferred) will go a long way to ensuring a happy holiday season for many families.
This year the "baskets" will be made up of gift cards and food assistance vouchers instead of toys and donated food. Every PTA in the Shoreline School District makes major contributions.
The Shoreline Fire Department usually holds a toy drive to support the event, but because of Covid will instead partner with us by collecting gift cards as well.
https://www.tinyurl.com/DonateHB2020
The event will be held on December 12, 2020 at the Shoreline Center. For any questions or more information, please email: HolidayBaskets@shorelinepta.org
The event will be held on December 12, 2020 at the Shoreline Center. For any questions or more information, please email: HolidayBaskets@shorelinepta.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment