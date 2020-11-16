Help support Shoreline PTA Council's Holiday Baskets event

The Holiday Basket event is a partnership among the Shoreline PTA Council, City of Shoreline, the Lake Forest Park Rotary, Shoreline Rotary, the Shoreline Fire Department, the Dale Turner YMCA and Hopelink to provide assistance to families in need in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

This year there are over 650 Shoreline and Lake Forest Park families registered, which includes over 1200 children ages 0-18. This is an increase of about 25% over last year's numbers.





Community support is extremely important to be sure that no family or child goes without during this season.



Contributions of money and gift cards ($25 amount preferred) will go a long way to ensuring a happy holiday season for many families.





This year the "baskets" will be made up of gift cards and food assistance vouchers instead of toys and donated food. Every PTA in the Shoreline School District makes major contributions.



The event will be held on December 12, 2020 at the Shoreline Center. For any questions or more information, please email:









This year, because of no in-person school and Covid restrictions, we will not be collecting food items, but will instead collect money and gift cards to support families.