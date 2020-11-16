In The Garden Now….. Oshio-Beni Japanese Maple



Text and photos by Victoria Gilleland Text and photos by Victoria Gilleland





Depending on light and weather, fall color appears to be orange or shades of red, pink and maroon. It looks quite different throughout the day as light changes.





This cultivar's name appropriately means 'Great Red Tide.’ It has performed beautifully in our garden for at least 15 years, first in a pot and now in a garden bed.



Oshio-Beni is an upright Japanese Maple that typically reaches about 15 feet in height. In spring leaves emerge a reddish orange and then deepen to a purple red. In full sun this color is held throughout summer.









It’s worth considering this easy to grow Japanese Maple for a patio pot or planted in the garden!



Botanical Name: Acer palmatum Oshio-Beni



Victoria Gilleland is the owner of Cottage Garden Designs, a Garden Design company specializing in Redesign of Residential Gardens, Garden Consultation and Coaching. She has been designing gardens in the northwest for over 30 years. (







Japanese Maple 'Oshio-Beni' takes the prize for best 'Fall Color 2020' in our garden. Our tree is flourishing in the shade of a giant Western Red Cedar with minimal water! We could not ask for more.