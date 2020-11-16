In The Garden Now….. Oshio-Beni Japanese Maple
Monday, November 16, 2020
Japanese Maple 'Oshio-Beni' takes the prize for best 'Fall Color 2020' in our garden. Our tree is flourishing in the shade of a giant Western Red Cedar with minimal water! We could not ask for more.
This cultivar's name appropriately means 'Great Red Tide.’ It has performed beautifully in our garden for at least 15 years, first in a pot and now in a garden bed.
Oshio-Beni is an upright Japanese Maple that typically reaches about 15 feet in height. In spring leaves emerge a reddish orange and then deepen to a purple red. In full sun this color is held throughout summer.
Oshio-Beni is an upright Japanese Maple that typically reaches about 15 feet in height. In spring leaves emerge a reddish orange and then deepen to a purple red. In full sun this color is held throughout summer.
Shade grown trees tend to take on a bronzy color in summer but put on a colorful show in fall until leaf drop.
It’s worth considering this easy to grow Japanese Maple for a patio pot or planted in the garden!
Botanical Name: Acer palmatum Oshio-Beni
Victoria Gilleland is the owner of Cottage Garden Designs, a Garden Design company specializing in Redesign of Residential Gardens, Garden Consultation and Coaching. She has been designing gardens in the northwest for over 30 years. (vjgilleland@yahoo.com)
It’s worth considering this easy to grow Japanese Maple for a patio pot or planted in the garden!
Botanical Name: Acer palmatum Oshio-Beni
Victoria Gilleland is the owner of Cottage Garden Designs, a Garden Design company specializing in Redesign of Residential Gardens, Garden Consultation and Coaching. She has been designing gardens in the northwest for over 30 years. (vjgilleland@yahoo.com)
0 comments:
Post a Comment