WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory issued for Tuesday

August 29, 2015 wind storm aftermath, Shoreline near the NE 195th St I-5 pedestrian bridge

Photo by Carl Dinse



The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a wind advisory for the greater Seattle area, which includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The advisory is in effect Tuesday from 8am to 5pm.

Wind Advisory is issued when the following conditions are expected: Sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph for an hour or more, and/or Wind gusts of 46 to 57 mph for any duration.

High Wind Warning is issued when the following conditions are expected: Sustained winds of 40mph or higher for one hour or more, or Wind gusts of 58mph or higher for any duration.

A strong low pressure system is rapidly intensifying overnight into Tuesday morning, in what is described as a meteorological bomb by Cliff Mass





This storm is expected to make landfall in British Columbia near the northern tip of Vancouver island. This is actually sparing us from seeing the major winds this storm is producing closer to its center.





We'll still be catching the tail end of the winds from this storm and even at that, it is expected to be significant enough to cause some local power outages.





Winds are expected to increase starting overnight and early Tuesday morning. We are looking at southeast winds of 20 to 30mph with gusts to 40mph in the morning. In the afternoon hours winds are expected to increase to 25 to 35mph with gusts to 50mph.





Even 16 hours before this storm arrives, there is a great deal of uncertainty for wind speeds in our area.





Models still don't seem to agree at what time the peak will be. Some are pointing at 1pm and others are pointing at 7pm. This could be just a moderately breezy afternoon of 25mph winds or we could see those 50mph gusts that are in the advisory message.





Scattered or isolated power outages are possible. Winds of this strength usually bring down small tree limbs, occasionally one or two large tree limbs, or compromised trees.





I recommend securing any loose objects outside if you haven't already.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com















