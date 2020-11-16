Cinnamon Bear drive-through Saturday offering cinnamon buns and cocoa to benefit the Senior Center





Start your Saturday morning with some gooey goodness.





Cinnamon Bear was an old time radio show Christmas classic serial. Paddy O'Cinnamon, the Cinnamon Bear ran for 26 episodes beginning after Thanksgiving and ending just before Christmas. Each episode was 15 minutes long and ends with a compelling cliffhanger, keeping people coming back to see what happens to Judy, Jimmy, and Paddy.









The Cinnamon Bear debuted the day after Thanksgiving in 1937. Airing mostly in the Portland, Oregon market, Cinnamon Bear created life-long memories for many people and is still creating memories through broadcasts each Christmas season. The show has many fans who heard the broadcasts and either found recordings or heard it on the radio again then introduced it to their children and grandchildren.



Cinnamon Bear has even inspired fan clubs where people share their memories.





This is a "drive through the parking lot event" with social distancing procedures in place. It will be on a first come, first serve basis and we will only be accepting Cash or Checks.The Cinnamon Bear will be serving Cinnamon Buns and Cocoa (or coffee) for $4. You can purchase extra buns for $3 each.Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9 to 11amShoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center18560 1st Ave NE Suite #1Shoreline, WA 98155This Cinnamon Bun event was inspired by childhood Christmas memories of listening to the adventures of the Cinnamon Bear.