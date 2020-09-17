Link light rail service between UW and Westlake stations will be temporarily interrupted Saturday and Sunday
Thursday, September 17, 2020
|Link interrupted this weekend between UW and Westlake
During the service interruption, free bus service will be available between UW station and Westlake Station.
Light rail riders will need to switch between trains and buses at Westlake station stations to complete their journeys.
Sound Transit will provide shuttle buses every ten minutes between the affected stations, and Sound Transit personnel will be available to help passengers with transfers. Light rail trains will return to their regular schedule Monday morning.
Service for Link will change on September 19. Trains will run every 15 minutes on weekends, as well as off peak on weekdays. Trains will run every eight minutes during peak hours on weekdays and every 30 minutes on evenings. Sound Transit hopes to continue to operate these levels of service stably through the next service change, in March of 2021.
Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, Tacoma Link, Sounder Seattle-Everett and Sounder Seattle-Tacoma/Lakewood. Rider Alerts provide information about special service to events, schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.
Service for Link will change on September 19. Trains will run every 15 minutes on weekends, as well as off peak on weekdays. Trains will run every eight minutes during peak hours on weekdays and every 30 minutes on evenings. Sound Transit hopes to continue to operate these levels of service stably through the next service change, in March of 2021.
Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, Tacoma Link, Sounder Seattle-Everett and Sounder Seattle-Tacoma/Lakewood. Rider Alerts provide information about special service to events, schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.
0 comments:
Post a Comment