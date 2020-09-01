Homeschool Nuts and Bolts online class now accepting registrations

Interested in homeschooling but don't know where to start? 

This online course will provide you with important information and potentially money-saving resources to effectively teach your child in a personalized way. 

Learn how to work with their uniqueness and learning style to develop lifelong skills and a love of learning!

Successful completion of this online course also meets the Washington State legal requirements as a "Qualifying Course" for parents who choose to provide home-based instruction for their children.

Fee: $125
Dates: September 22nd - September 24th
Time: 6-9pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today.

Questions? Email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.

The course is offered via a partnership with Shoreline Community College and Edmonds Community College.




