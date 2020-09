Homeschool Nuts and Bolts online class now accepting registrations

Learn how to work with their uniqueness and learning style to develop lifelong skills and a love of learning!Successful completion of this online course also meets the Washington State legal requirements as a "Qualifying Course" for parents who choose to provide home-based instruction for their children.Fee: $125Dates: September 22nd - September 24thTime: 6-9pmLocation: Online via ZoomClick here to view the full details for this course and register today.Questions? Email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu The course is offered via a partnership with Shoreline Community College and Edmonds Community College.