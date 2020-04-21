Who ya gonna call? Virus busters

Shoreline firefighters decontaminate all their stations

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

What is this???We are decontaminating all our stations!We have a system of handheld sprayers and a stand alone sprayer/fogger with a hydrogen peroxide solution. We wear full PPE (personal protective equipment) with the handheld device. With the stand alone unit, we turn it on and leave the room while it cycles.Staying safe and healthy so we can respond to Shoreline’s emergencies!--Shoreline Fire