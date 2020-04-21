Who ya gonna call? Virus busters
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
|Shoreline firefighters decontaminate all their stations
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
What is this???
We are decontaminating all our stations!
We have a system of handheld sprayers and a stand alone sprayer/fogger with a hydrogen peroxide solution. We wear full PPE (personal protective equipment) with the handheld device. With the stand alone unit, we turn it on and leave the room while it cycles.
Staying safe and healthy so we can respond to Shoreline’s emergencies!
--Shoreline Fire
