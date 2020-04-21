Book review by Aarene Storms: Bake Like a Pro

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Bake Like a Pro by Falynn Koch (Maker Comics)

Magician's apprentice Sage is disappointed when she is assigned to work with the village baker. Baking doesn't seem very magical! But (with the help of Master Korian and a kitchen full of talking ingredients) Sage soon learns that cooking = chemistry = magic.

Contains recipes and friendly explanations for the processes and ingredients. Cookies, breads, cheese biscuits, cake and pies are all discussed, with fun comic illustrations to make the science a little sweeter.

Fun comic illustrations combined with science nerd stuff and food? I'm so there. I only intended to glance at this book when it crossed my desk and ended up reading the whole thing.

And now: to the kitchen! Recommended for ages 8 to adult.


The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern

Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org



