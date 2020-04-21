70% of Lake Forest Park residents have returned their census forms
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
70% of residents in Lake Forest Park have turned in their census information.
Lookin' good, LFP!
But wait, only 30% unreported and you are only 4th in the state. You've slipped a couple of ranks.
Those civic-minded Brier residents are still holding the top spot in the State with a 74.4% return rate.
Good for you Brier - bragging rights indeed.
Brier, then Sammamish, and Normandy Park. Then Lake Forest Park.
Kenmore sits at #19 with 66.6% returns - hmm something familiar about that number.
Where's Shoreline? Oh - there it is. #23 with a 65.3 return rate. Polite applause everybody.
At least it's above the state average of 56.2
It's not too late and you don't even need the paperwork you were sent. Go to the starting page 2020census.gov - ten minutes and you're done.
