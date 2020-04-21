Iora Care shares their Top Quarantine Coping Skills

1. Stick to Your Regular Schedule

Keep regular wake and bedtimes.

Avoid staying in bed for longer than 8 hours per day.

Eat regular meals and break times when you typically would.

This may seem like a given but many people find great relief and comfort in establishing an everyday routine. Without a regular schedule, it can be difficult to find any balance or productivity in your day. For starters, here are a few things you should consider when establishing your routine:Sleep schedules are so important. When people do not have commitments for the next day, there can be a tendency to stay in bed, sleep in longer and go to bed later. This can throw off your circadian rhythm, the natural, internal wake-sleep cycle, and can leave you feeling groggy, unmotivated and down.In addition to some of these basics, carving out time in your day to read, write or do other hobbies is an excellent way to manage your time. Adding structure to your day will leave you with much less uncertainty, and adding in hobbies or activities is a great quarantine coping skill to keep you distracted from any of the upsetting news.So, before you start your day, plan ahead, maintain a consistent sleep schedule and eat meals at a regular time to help you in coping with coronavirus anxiety.