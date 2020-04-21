Thanks, humans for the nesting site

Photo by David Walton





By Diane Hettrick





Residents are seeing wildlife that usually keep to the shadows, as the humans desert the streets.

David says, "I watched them for quite a while as they would fly out to the trees and I could hear loud cracks as the osprey took dead limbs from high up in the trees (not using any limbs from the ground). The limbs were then returned to build the nest."



And he captured this very special photo of the nest building process.







But the osprey and other birds that nest in very tall trees have long been quick to take advantage of cell phone towers for nesting sites.They seem to prefer the very highest locations. The two nests I am aware of are both on 15th NE, which has the highest points in Shoreline.David Walton got to watch an osprey pair rebuilding their nest on the cell phone tower in Hamlin Park.