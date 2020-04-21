Lake Forest Park council virtual meeting Thursday
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
|Lake Forest Park City Hall is closed
because of the COVID-19 epidemic
The Lake Forest Park City Council meets Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 7pm.
City Hall is currently closed and this meeting will be held virtually, via Zoom.
Virtual City Council Regular meeting on April 23, at 7pm:
- Join Zoom Meeting
- Or See page 2 of the agenda for instructions on how to participate or see this page
There will be a presentation on The State of the Court. To read it, go to the agenda and click the link for the court report.
The council will consider two resolutions:
- Authorize the Mayor to sign an interlocal agreement for SWAT and Crisis negotiation services
- Extend the B/O tax extension because of the COVID-19 situation
Citizen comments must be submitted in writing and will be read at the meeting. Instructions here
