Watch out for Coronavirus scams

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Watch out for scams! 


Unfortunately, some people are taking advantage of this uncertain and stressful time to scam vulnerable citizens. 

Report scams and price gouging HERE with the Attorney General's Office

Medicare Scams

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Medicare enrollees need to stay vigilant against possible scams, including perpetrators emailing or calling seniors and offering coronavirus vaccines.

“Currently, there’s no FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine,” said Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “Beware of anyone who tries to scare you into giving up your Medicare number or bank account information. If you get one of these calls or emails, hang up or delete the email.”

Kreidler’s Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program is also Washington state's Senior Medicare Patrol project financed through a federal grant. SHIBA staff and volunteers help people prevent, detect and report Medicare and Medicaid fraud and abuse.

If people on Medicare have questions, concerns or complaints about potential fraud and abuse, they can contact SHIBA online or call 1-800-562-6900 and ask to speak with SHIBA.



