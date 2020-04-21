Watch out for Coronavirus scams
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Watch out for scams!
Unfortunately, some people are taking advantage of this uncertain and stressful time to scam vulnerable citizens.
Report scams and price gouging HERE with the Attorney General's Office
Medicare Scams
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Medicare enrollees need to stay vigilant against possible scams, including perpetrators emailing or calling seniors and offering coronavirus vaccines.
Kreidler’s Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program is also Washington state's Senior Medicare Patrol project financed through a federal grant. SHIBA staff and volunteers help people prevent, detect and report Medicare and Medicaid fraud and abuse.
If people on Medicare have questions, concerns or complaints about potential fraud and abuse, they can contact SHIBA online or call 1-800-562-6900 and ask to speak with SHIBA.
