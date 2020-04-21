King County goes digital for 50th anniversary of Earth Day
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Earth Day in King County is traditionally celebrated with a wide range of active education and participation events, including volunteer habitat restoration work parties, educational fairs, and tours of waste management facilities – but this year is unlike any before.
That’s why the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks is honoring Earth Day digitally this year, providing green-themed activities and lifestyle tips that families can do while safe distancing at home.
Visit Earth Day website that offers tips for living a greener lifestyle, such as how to:
- Make sure you are recycling right – empty, clean and dry
- Identify noxious weeds in your neighborhood
- Support hard-hit local farmers during the pandemic
- Reduce food waste to save money and unused resources
- Support the Wastewater Treatment Division by not flushing trouble
Environmental quizzes and activities every day on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram through Earth Day, where families can have fun and test their knowledge about our local environment, recycling, food waste, trees and more.
There's a list of actions that people can take at home to help save the planet.
For example, a lot of people are working in their yards this spring, so this is a great time to practice natural yard care, using fewer pesticides on your lawn and garden, and more native plants – they need less watering and care, and don’t require chemicals.
That will cut down on the amount of toxics in the soil and in the amount of pollutants that go into stormwater runoff.
Actions like these will help keep Puget Sound waters cleaner, and that’s good for the salmon and orcas, too.
