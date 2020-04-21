Public Health Seattle and King county April 20









Even with a slow, phased re-opening of the state, we are likely to see COVID-19 spike again. We may open our doors, only to close them again in a matter of months.





We will need to develop effective treatments for COVID-19 or a vaccine before we can stop dialing up and down the physical distancing interventions.





Although it’s possible that treatments may be developed sooner, in the best case scenarios, we are still at least 12–18 months from a vaccine.









70 people are currently staying in King County isolation, quarantine and recovery facilities, including Shoreline.





Public Health Seattle and King county case update:

Shoreline has 232 cases and 23 deaths

Lake Forest Park has 24 cases and no deaths









The coming months will bring slow, measured relaxation of our physical distancing interventions.11:59pm on April 19, there are 12,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 295 cases in the last 24 hours. 652 deaths.