Public Health Seattle and King county April 20

Tuesday, April 21, 2020


The coming months will bring slow, measured relaxation of our physical distancing interventions. 

Even with a slow, phased re-opening of the state, we are likely to see COVID-19 spike again. We may open our doors, only to close them again in a matter of months. 

We will need to develop effective treatments for COVID-19 or a vaccine before we can stop dialing up and down the physical distancing interventions. 

Although it’s possible that treatments may be developed sooner, in the best case scenarios, we are still at least 12–18 months from a vaccine.

11:59pm on April 19, there are 12,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 295 cases in the last 24 hours. 652 deaths.

70 people are currently staying in King County isolation, quarantine and recovery facilities, including Shoreline.

Public Health Seattle and King county case update:
  • Shoreline has 232 cases and 23 deaths
  • Lake Forest Park has 24 cases and no deaths


Posted by DKH at 5:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  