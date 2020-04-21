Humor: You know you're from Puget Sound...
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
|Mount Rainier from Shorecrest
See #20
Photo by Jerry Pickard
You know you're from Puget Sound, when:
- You know the Vitamin D deficiency struggle is real.
- You know how to pronounce Sequim, Puyallup, Sammamish, Enumclaw and Issaquah.
- You avoid driving through Seattle at all costs.
- You know what a geoduck is.
- You consider swimming an indoor sport.
- You see a person carrying an umbrella and instantly think tourist.
- Your lawn is mostly moss and you don't really care.
- Honking your car horn is for absolute emergencies.
- You're EXTREMELY picky about your coffee.
- “The mountain is out today," isn't a strange statement.
- While out of state you just tell people you're from Seattle since that's the only city in Washington according to the rest of the world.
- You remember Almost Live.
- You've eaten in the Space Needle, and while it was delicious, you're never paying $50 for a meal in the sky again.
- You rarely wash your car because it's just going to get washed by the rain tomorrow.
- You're used to the phrase "No, not DC" when telling out of staters where you're from.
- North Face is always in fashion.
- You take a warm coat and a hat with you for a day at the beach.
- You have mastered the art of doing everything in the rain, because, well, Washington.
- You play the "no you go" at four-way stops.
- You have had both the thought of how beautiful Mount Rainier is, while simultaneously accepting that it will probably kill you someday.
- You get a little twitchy if it's been more than a week since it last rained.
- You believe Twilight ruined Forks.
- You can say Humptulips, Lilliwaup, Dosewallips, and Pysht without giggling.
0 comments:
Post a Comment