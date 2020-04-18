WeatherWatcher: Surprise rain storm, Forecast for next week

April Showers bring May, I mean July Flowers.

We had a surprise rain event Saturday morning, that was not very well forecasted by anyone. Sure, we were expecting a chance of some showers, mainly light, less than a 10th of an inch. The upper level low that was responsible for the chance of showers managed to center right over Seattle. The rotation of the upper level low gave us some pretty steady rain for a few hours Saturday morning, bringing almost a half inch of rain to the area.We are drying out overnight into Sunday morning as high pressure regains dominance over the region. We should have a nice sunny Sunday with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 60's. Monday should be a repeat of Sunday, lows in the 40's and highs somewhere in the low to mid 60's.Monday night things start to change. The high pressure breaks down and opens the jet stream up into our direction. Clouds increase, with a chance of showers returning on Tuesday. Rain is likely Wednesday, breaking up to showers Wednesday evening with even a slight chance of a thunderstorm.Mostly cloudy conditions continue Thursday and into next weekend, with a chance of rain remaining in the forecast. Temperatures Tuesday through the weekend are expected to top out in the mid-upper 50's, maybe even a 60°F here and there, with lows in the 40's.