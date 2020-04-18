Lake Forest Park City Council Committee of the Whole meets Monday on Zoom
Saturday, April 18, 2020
|LFP City Hall is closed
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The City Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 6pm
City Hall is currently closed and this meeting will be held virtually, via Zoom.
See the bottom of the agenda for instructions on how to participate.
See the bottom of the agenda for instructions on how to participate.
Topics to be covered:
- Project Updates – City Administrator Phillip Hill
- Planning Commission Update and Anticipated Council Work Plan – Councilmember Tom French
- Budget and Finance Committee Update – Councilmember John Resha
- Legislative Committee Update regarding Federal Assistance for Small Cities
- King County Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C) Joint Commitment Letter, first touch
0 comments:
Post a Comment