Lake Forest Park City Council Committee of the Whole meets Monday on Zoom

Saturday, April 18, 2020

LFP City Hall is closed
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The City Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 6pm

City Hall is currently closed and this meeting will be held virtually, via Zoom.

See the bottom of the agenda for instructions on how to participate.

Topics to be covered:
  1. Project Updates – City Administrator Phillip Hill 
  2. Planning Commission Update and Anticipated Council Work Plan – Councilmember Tom French 
  3. Budget and Finance Committee Update – Councilmember John Resha 
  4. Legislative Committee Update regarding Federal Assistance for Small Cities 
  5. King County Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C) Joint Commitment Letter, first touch


Posted by DKH at 11:25 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  