Some auto insurance companies giving refunds - in spite of recent accidents...
Sunday, April 19, 2020
|So this is what happened right after Kreidler called for auto insurance
premium rebates. Note: when fire or police say that lanes are
blocked they really mean it
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler recently urged all insurers doing business in Washington to consider refunding auto insurance premiums to their policyholders since most are driving less.
During Gov. Jay Inslee's Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, issued in late March and extended statewide through May 4, traffic on the state’s roads and highways is down as much as 50%.
Companies that have announced refunds or temporary discounts to policyholders:
- Allstate.
- American Family Insurance.
- Liberty Mutual.
- USAA.
- Farmers.
- GEICO.
- Mapfre.
- Progressive.
- State Farm.
My auto insurance is through Safeco. They notified me that I would get a 15% refund on my premiums.
If you haven't heard from your auto insurer or aren't sure if you get a refund or discount, Kreidler suggests that you contact your insurer.
|Driver crawled out and ran from the scene
but was captured by deputies
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
It's ironic that as soon as this announcement was made, my Twitter feed lit up with notices from Shoreline Fire and Police that they were responding to auto accidents.
04/07/20, Shoreline Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at N 155 St/Aurora Ave N. A vehicle crashed into another car and the suspect driver ran from the scene but was located and arrested by officers. Only minor injuries to the victim of the other vehicle.
April 7 - rollover collision on Aurora at 155th - causing driver crawled out and ran
|Only minor injuries to driver of car that was hit on Apr 7
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
April 7 - two vehicle collision on NE 205th between 1st and 5th NE (minor but blocked lanes)
April 8 - low speed vehicle vs pedestrian at Aurora Village Transit Center.
There were a couple of incidents worth noting March 16-19
Mar 16 - two vehicle collision at 175th and Densmore - one person taken to hospital by aid car
Mar 19 - vehicle vs pedestrian at northbound 185th and Aurora - a reader asked about all the sirens - pedestrian refused treatment
Hope the companies processed the refunds before the actuaries got onto these.
--Diane Hettrick
