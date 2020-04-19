Give what you can - Take what you need - Andrea Petrusky and the first Little Free Pantry in Shoreline - LFP

Adam Petrusky built the first Little Free Pantry in Shoreline as an

anniversary gift for his wife, Andrea

Photo by Andrew Petrusky













Ridgecrest resident Andrea Petrusky was browsing Facebook one day a few years ago when she came across a video about Jessica McClard of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

"I sent it to my husband, Adam, and told him I wanted one. He said, "There are $750,000 houses going up down the street, do you think it will get used?" I said yes!

"So he built me one for our Anniversary in August that year. We got a free kitchen cabinet from Craigslist and he built a roof for it, and built new doors with plexiglass. It opened September 22 of 2016. I love it!"

"I used to be the person who could purchase things for people when they were in need, but my situation changed. I needed to find a new way to help the community that wasn't monetary. I had time on my hands, so this has worked out great for me. I can refill the pantry and manage the Facebook page.

Photo by Andrea Petrusky

"My dad was homeless and suffered from the disease of addiction for many years. He passed away in 2010. He deserved food just like everybody else.



"I know the stigma around drug addiction is often that people are homeless and choose to be addicts and don't deserve the help of the community. I don't think they can recover without the help and support of the community.



"So I suppose I embarked on this project in memory of my Dad. Some people saw an addict, I saw a father, grandfather, person behind the addiction.

"People with food insecurity are all around us. Not everybody qualifies for food stamps, not everybody can get to the food bank. Many people come to pantry after dark. People come all day as well, and I can't tell if they are leaving food or taking food, but I know that people use it!"

Give what you can, Take what you need.











