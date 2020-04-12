Shoreline United Methodist Church Easter Service and Little Free Pantry

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Shoreline UMC Little Free Pantry
Photo by Dan Short


Shoreline United Methodist Church Easter Service

Shoreline United Methodist Church is providing “virtual services.” You can download the Easter Service by going to the website Shoreline UMC where you can find the link to the “virtual service.

They have also installed a Little Free Pantry at the entrance to the parking lot on 25th. 

This is to be used for those in the community that might have a need. Feel free take something if you need it or leave non-perishable items for someone else to use.

The church is located on the corner of 25th NE and NE 145th.



