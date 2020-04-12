Shoreline United Methodist Church Easter Service and Little Free Pantry

Shoreline UMC Little Free Pantry

Photo by Dan Short













They have also installed a Little Free Pantry at the entrance to the parking lot on 25th.





This is to be used for those in the community that might have a need. Feel free take something if you need it or leave non-perishable items for someone else to use.





The church is located on the corner of 25th NE and NE 145th.











