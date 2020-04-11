KCSO: Want your stimulus check? Scammers do too!
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Here are some tips to from the Federal Trade Commission to avoid falling prey:
1. To get your check, you don’t need to do anything. As long as you filed taxes for 2018 and/or 2019, the federal government likely has the information it needs to send you your money. Social Security recipients and railroad retirees who are not required to file a tax return also do not need to do anything to receive their money.
2. Do not give anyone your personal information to “sign-up” for your relief check. There is nothing to sign up for. Anyone calling to ask for your personal information, like your Social Security number, PayPal account, or bank information is a scammer, plain and simple.
3. To set up direct deposit of your check, communicate only with the IRS at irs.gov/coronavirus. And you only need to do this if you didn’t give the IRS your bank information on your 2018 or 2019 return.
--King County Sheriff's Office
0 comments:
Post a Comment