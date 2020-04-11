Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center will open on Sunday, April 12

Patients will occupy the Shoreline Isolation and Recovery

Center beginning Sunday, April 12, 2020

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

People who can't self-isolate or quarantine at home; for example, a shared dorm room or a person who cannot safely isolate from a fragile family member in the home (senior, immune-compromised child)

First responders and health care workers

People experiencing homelessness

King county will begin bringing patients to the Isolation and Recovery Center tents on the soccer field north of the Shoreline Center on Sunday, April 12, 2029.Harborview Hall opened yesterday, so Shoreline's opening will make five open facilities in King County serving those in our community who need a safe place to isolation, quarantine and/or recover from COVID-19.As of Friday, April 10, sixty-seven people were staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.Examples of people who may occupy the facility:Length of time for recovery varies. The onsite health care professional must approve discharge from the facility. Length of time this facility will be in use depends upon the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak and the needs in our community.Public Health clinical staff will assess and approve all placements into isolation, quarantine and recovery sites.County facilities created for COVID-19 emergency housing response will have 24/7 onsite security and site management, and meals and snacks and other essential needs will be provided.Public Health-supervised care will support symptomatic and COVID-positive individuals in recovery. This will include basic nursing, monitoring of vital signs, etc.King County does not anticipate any procedures occurring at the site beyond basic care necessary to promote recovery. Anyone needing acute care or medically necessary procedures will be transported to a licensed medical facility.