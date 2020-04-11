Beautiful Island Somewhere

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Beautiful Island Somewhere
Painting by Eloise Mickleson


Eloise Mickleson, a beloved art instructor at Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, painted this image in honor of the staff, instructors, volunteers and seniors at Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center.

The print is titled “Beautiful Island Somewhere,’ after the song by the same title. (Hear the song)

Eloise felt ‘spirited’ to paint for her friends and students, a landscape that would bring peace and comfort to their souls.

She also sent the following message:

"I encourage all you artists to continue painting at home and share your work with your friends and family and colleagues. Stay safe and may the mercy, grace and peace of God be with you all.”



