Resident celebrates 80th birthday with Physically Distant birthday party

Jim and Ann Schimke front and center for Jim's 80th birthday

Photo by Pam Cross

Neighbor and photographer Pam Cross observes that "They were all farther apart than it looks in the photo. My phone camera doesn’t show it well - especially since I had to stay a distance away too."

Shoreline resident and retired firefighter Jim Schimke had warm wishes and a chilly location for his 80th birthday.He celebrated with his wife Ann and a few friends in their driveway on a sunny but cold day.He tried to say it was his 60th birthday, to lots of laughter.