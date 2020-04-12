Resident celebrates 80th birthday with Physically Distant birthday party

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Jim and Ann Schimke front and center for Jim's 80th birthday
Photo by Pam Cross


Shoreline resident and retired firefighter Jim Schimke had warm wishes and a chilly location for his 80th birthday.

He celebrated with his wife Ann and a few friends in their driveway on a sunny but cold day.

He tried to say it was his 60th birthday, to lots of laughter.

Neighbor and photographer Pam Cross observes that "They were all farther apart than it looks in the photo. My phone camera doesn’t show it well - especially since I had to stay a distance away too." 




Posted by DKH at 12:55 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  