Shoreline Rotary to hear about Music4Life program - Wednesday on Zoom
Monday, April 13, 2020
|Music4Life presentation at Shoreline Rotary Wednesday
All Friends and Rotarians Welcome!
After club doings and the virtual Goose, we welcome David Endicott, the president of Music4Life, a District 5030-wide program begun by David, Ken Noreen and others who recognize the importance of fostering a love and understanding of music in young people.
Recurring meetings have been scheduled on our Shoreline Rotary Zoom account for Wednesday mornings 7:30 to 8:30am
Use the following link each week:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/269003145
Meeting ID: 269 003 145
Topic: Shoreline Rotary's Club Zoom Meeting
Time: Wednesday 7:30am
It’s okay to “arrive” at the meeting a little early - a greeter will be there to greet you by 7:15am.
Music4Life’s mission is to “provide donated and repaired musical instruments at no charge to public school districts for use by students in need.”
But it really is much more than that. As we have learned from our own experiences with music, and just as the Music4Life website states, “music education helps a person lead a richer, fuller, more meaningful life — and an arts-rich community is a more desirable place to live.”
David, a member and current president of the Puget Sound Passport Rotary Club, will give us an update on Music4Life projects. Here’s another great way that Rotary makes a difference in our community - come and see our friend, David, or meet him for the first time, virtually. See you Wednesday!
