Shoreline Rotary to hear about Music4Life program - Wednesday on Zoom





Music4Life’s mission is to “provide donated and repaired musical instruments at no charge to public school districts for use by students in need.”

But it really is much more than that. As we have learned from our own experiences with music, and just as the Music4Life website states, “music education helps a person lead a richer, fuller, more meaningful life — and an arts-rich community is a more desirable place to live.”





David, a member and current president of the Puget Sound Passport Rotary Club, will give us an update on Music4Life projects. Here’s another great way that Rotary makes a difference in our community - come and see our friend, David, or meet him for the first time, virtually. See you Wednesday!





How to access Shoreline Rotary Zoom meetings for April 15th and beyond



Recurring meetings have been scheduled on our Shoreline Rotary Zoom account for Wednesday mornings 7:30 to 8:30am



Use the following link each week:



Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/269003145



Meeting ID: 269 003 145



Topic: Shoreline Rotary's Club Zoom Meeting

Time: Wednesday 7:30am



It’s okay to “arrive” at the meeting a little early - a greeter will be there to greet you by 7:15am. Recurring meetings have been scheduled on our Shoreline Rotary Zoom account for Wednesday mornings 7:30 to 8:30amUse the following link each week:Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 269 003 145Topic: Shoreline Rotary's Club Zoom MeetingTime: Wednesday 7:30amIt’s okay to “arrive” at the meeting a little early - a greeter will be there to greet you by 7:15am.











