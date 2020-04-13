Flower and poem

Monday, April 13, 2020

Photo by Jan Hansen



The Gardener : Peace My Heart


Peace, my heart, let the time for
the parting be sweet.
Let it not be a death but completeness.
Let love melt into memory and pain
into songs.
Let the flight through the sky end
in the folding of the wings over the
nest.
Let the last touch of your hands be
gentle like the flower of the night.
Stand still, 0 Beautiful End, for a
moment, and say your last words in
silence.
I bow to you and hold up my lamp
to light you on your way.





Posted by DKH at 5:03 AM
