Book review by Aarene Storms: Knights vs. Dinosaurs

Monday, April 13, 2020

Knights vs. Dinosaurs by Matt Phelan

Merlin's response to the bragging of King Arthur's knights: send them on an adventure where they will find real terrible lizards.

And that's how this adventure starts, with
  • Sir Erec (who brags a big too much)
  • Sir Bors (who bullies a bit too much)
  • Sir Hector (who reads a lot, but probably not too much)
  • Squire Mel (who carries heavy stuff like weapons)
  • and the mysterious Black Knight (who is mysterious)
They expect to find a dragon. Maybe two dragons.

Instead, they find dinosaurs.

This is my new favorite book for middle grade readers. Fun characters, fun adventure, super-fun dinosaurs. Highly recommended for readers ages 8 and up, and listeners ages 5 to adult.


The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern

Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org



