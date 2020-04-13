Book review by Aarene Storms: Knights vs. Dinosaurs
Monday, April 13, 2020
Knights vs. Dinosaurs by Matt Phelan
Merlin's response to the bragging of King Arthur's knights: send them on an adventure where they will find real terrible lizards.
And that's how this adventure starts, with
- Sir Erec (who brags a big too much)
- Sir Bors (who bullies a bit too much)
- Sir Hector (who reads a lot, but probably not too much)
- Squire Mel (who carries heavy stuff like weapons)
- and the mysterious Black Knight (who is mysterious)
Instead, they find dinosaurs.
This is my new favorite book for middle grade readers. Fun characters, fun adventure, super-fun dinosaurs. Highly recommended for readers ages 8 and up, and listeners ages 5 to adult.
The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org
