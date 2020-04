Book review by Aarene Storms: Knights vs. Dinosaurs

Knights vs. Dinosaurs by Matt Phelan

Sir Erec (who brags a big too much)

Sir Bors (who bullies a bit too much)

Sir Hector (who reads a lot, but probably not too much)

Squire Mel (who carries heavy stuff like weapons)

and the mysterious Black Knight (who is mysterious)

Merlin's response to the bragging of King Arthur's knights: send them on an adventure where they will find real terrible lizards.And that's how this adventure starts, withThey expect to find a dragon. Maybe two dragons.Instead, they find dinosaurs.This is my new favorite book for middle grade readers. Fun characters, fun adventure, super-fun dinosaurs. Highly recommended for readers ages 8 and up, and listeners ages 5 to adult.The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern