Kids at home invited to video chat with local children's entertainer and his puppet
Monday, April 13, 2020
|Alice, Lila, and their Mom showing Charles and Biscuit a silly hand game
Photo courtesy Charles The Clown
Helping to keep kids busy …
Seattle entertainer and Lake Forest Park resident Charles The Clown has been trying to find a way to help parents and children as we all struggle with Covid-19 self isolation. He is gearing up to hold short, fun packed, one-to-one video chats with area kids aged 4-7.
Charles The Clown (Charles Kraus) has been performing in Seattle for over thirty years. He is the recipient of a King County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award noting his appearances in schools, hospitals and hospices.
"My answer to stressful times has always been to gather a group of kids and put on a show that can refocus them. Obviously that is not possible during the Corona outbreak."
The clown is hoping his short video chats including sidekick Biscuit The Dog Puppet will be added to the list of activities children can do while sequestered at home.
"Kids can show me what they've been drawing, reading, doing ... ask Biscuit questions or simply watch as I twist up a comedy balloon animal," Kraus said.
"After shows, Biscuit and I often hold informal Q/As with the audience. I see this project as an extension of those conversations," Charles said.
"Watching screens, even playing interactive games, is not the same as actually communicating with someone. During my interactive video chats a child can pick the colors when I blow up the balloons, decide which animal I should make, give it a name, etc.
"A child might point out that I have a balloon stuck on my thumb. That happens sometimes."
Video chats can be arranged by emailing charles@charlestheclown.com.
Charles' biography:
Charles has been performing for over 40 years. His award winning AandM performance video, Charles The Clown, his books, including The Clown's Guide to Children's Parties, The Teen Magician That's You, You'll Never Work Again in Teaneck, NJ and four children’s story collections have been used by libraries throughout the country.
A children's party entertainer and magician, Charles has appeared on more than 75 radio and television programs, and performed in every conceivable location -- a war zone, Europe, the Roxy Theatre on Hollywood's Sunset Strip, Disneyland, Bumbershoot, on stage at Knotts Berry Farm, on the set during television commercials keeping young actors relaxed and giggling, at special schools and summer camps engaging differently abled kids, at the hospital bedsides of seriously ill children.
Video sample: charlestheclownvideos.com with more at charlestheclown.com
