Seattle Genealogical Society presents online class and discussion

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Amelia and Jacob Zumbrunnen with their
daughter and granddaughter


Seattle Genealogical Society presents:

Discovering Amelia: 
The Story of a Pennsylvania Dutch Woman, 1854-1931
(Online Class and Discussion)
Thursday, April 2, 2020 
6:00pm to 7:30pm
Follow this link to join: https://zoom.us/j/664765827

Join Heidi Mair for an online presentation summarizing the search for her maternal great-grandmother.

Topics include:
  • Major events and changes during Amelia's lifetime included the Civil War, technological advances from the telephone to the sewing machine, World War I, labor unions, prohibition and more. How did these changes affect life in small town America?
  • Who are the Pennsylvania Dutch and what are some of the challenges researching their records?
  • Genealogical research spanning more than 30 years - what worked and what didn't? Read the story of Heidi's search in Discovering Amelia.

This 50-minute presentation will be followed with a discussion period.




