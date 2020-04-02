Editorial: It's census day - help get resources for Washington state

By Diane Hettrick, Editor









Gov. Inslee says: I need 10 minutes of your time. The Census helps WA get the national resources and representation we need. Today, those needs are crystal clear. Help our state. Be Counted.





The Federal Government allocates resources based on population, which is why it is so critically important to get every person living here to be included in the census.





Representatives from local social service agencies like Center for Human Services and Turning Point are serving on the census committee and urging residents to fill out the simple form.





Political representation is based on population. The number of representatives in the Congressional House of Representatives is recalculated every ten years, based on the census numbers. If districts are increased in one state - they are decreased in another state.





We need to be fairly represented and get a fair amount of resources, based on the number of people we are serving.





Population determines the federal money we receive for schools, roads, Medicaid, SNAP, and other critical programs.





It is a very simple, bare bones form. List all the people who live at your address on April 1. There are no intrusive questions.





Do it now while you are thinking about it. Ten minutes. Fifteen if you have a multi-generational household.





If you have the paperwork that was mailed to you, it will save you a few steps, but you don't have to have it.





You can respond online, by phone, or by mail.





HERE'S THE LINK with all the information: http://2020census.gov

Here's the phone number: 844-330-2020













It's not the deadline. It's the day picked for you to list people who live in your household.