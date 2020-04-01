Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 1, 2020

Wednesday, April 1, 2020


Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/31/20. This is two days' worth because of tech issues yesterday.
  • 2496 confirmed positive cases (up 166 from Monday)
  • 164 confirmed deaths (up 14 from Monday)

Dashboard: www.kingcounty.gov/covid/data

23 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities

Shoreline:
764 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,355.3 per 100,000 residents
124 (16.2%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 220.0 per 100,000 residents

Among those with a positive result:
11 (8.9%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 19.5 per 100,000 residents

Lake Forest Park:
146 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,101.9 per 100,000 residents
14 (9.6%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 105.7 per 100,000 residents

Among those with a positive result:
1 (7.1%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 7.5 per 100,000 residents

Kenmore:
218 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 934.8 per 100,000 residents
38 (17.4%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 163.0 per 100,000 residents

Among those with a positive result:
2 (5.3%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 8.6 per 100,000 residents

Seattle:
7,611 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,018.5 per 100,000 residents
811 (10.7%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 108.5 per 100,000 residents

Among those with a positive result:
34 (4.2%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 4.5 per 100,000 residents

State (including cities/county listed above):
5,984 residents have a positive COVID-19 test result

Among those with a positive result:
247 have died due to illness



