Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 1, 2020

2496 confirmed positive cases (up 166 from Monday)

164 confirmed deaths (up 14 from Monday)





Kenmore:

218 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 934.8 per 100,000 residents

38 (17.4%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 163.0 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

2 (5.3%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 8.6 per 100,000 residents



Seattle:

7,611 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,018.5 per 100,000 residents

811 (10.7%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 108.5 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

34 (4.2%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 4.5 per 100,000 residents



State (including cities/county listed above): Among those with a positive result:2 (5.3%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 8.6 per 100,000 residents7,611 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,018.5 per 100,000 residents811 (10.7%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 108.5 per 100,000 residentsAmong those with a positive result:34 (4.2%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 4.5 per 100,000 residents

5,984 residents have a positive COVID-19 test result





Among those with a positive result:

247 have died due to illness











