Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 1, 2020

2496 confirmed positive cases (up 166 from Monday)

164 confirmed deaths (up 14 from Monday)





Kenmore:

218 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 934.8 per 100,000 residents

38 (17.4%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 163.0 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

2 (5.3%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 8.6 per 100,000 residents



Seattle:

7,611 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,018.5 per 100,000 residents

811 (10.7%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 108.5 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

34 (4.2%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 4.5 per 100,000 residents



5,984 residents have a positive COVID-19 test result





Among those with a positive result:

247 have died due to illness













Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/31/20. This is two days' worth because of tech issues yesterday.Dashboard: www.kingcounty.gov/covid/data 23 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities764 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,355.3 per 100,000 residents124 (16.2%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 220.0 per 100,000 residentsAmong those with a positive result:11 (8.9%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 19.5 per 100,000 residents146 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,101.9 per 100,000 residents14 (9.6%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 105.7 per 100,000 residentsAmong those with a positive result:1 (7.1%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 7.5 per 100,000 residents