Shoreline City Council establishes Emergency Community Response Fund
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
|Shoreline City Council
The goal of establishing this fund is to provide rapid and flexible access to resources for eligible organizations providing emergency services to Shoreline residents.
Local non-profits and faith-based organizations may request funds from the City to support new or additional direct emergency assistance to Shoreline residents during the Coronavirus crisis.
The application and more information is now available HERE
To be considered for funding, applicants must:
- Be in or close to Shoreline and ensure that substantially all of the funds provided will assist Shoreline residents; and
- Be a registered 501(c)3 or faith‐based organization
More information HERE
You can also contact Community Services Manager Colleen Kelly at ckelly@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2251.
