Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association announces opening of 2020 Scholarship application

Second annual "RNA Scholarship" is open to High School Seniors from Ridgecrest Neighborhood

Applicants will be judged on the strength of a short essay, based on a theme pertaining to RNA's mission to “…promote projects that benefit and enhance the quality of life in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.”

Entries must be postmarked or submitted via email by Friday May 5, 2020. Award recipients will be notified by May 15th.



Eligible high school seniors who plan to pursue continuing education through a technical program, community college or a university are encouraged to apply.





Applicants must currently reside, or have grown up in the Ridgecrest neighborhood as defined by our boundaries of: North to NE 175th Street and south to NE 145th Street; east to 15th Avenue NE and west to the I-5 freeway.



Scholarships may cover the cost of tuition and fees, books or supplies required for courses of instruction at the educational institution of your choice. Each scholarship will be paid by the RNA directly to the educational institution, for the use of the scholarship recipient once enrolled.



About Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association (“RNA”):









The RNA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable and educational organization. Our mission is to inform and educate the public on matters relating to the community, and promote projects that benefit and enhance the quality of life in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.RNA hosts monthly board meetings which are open to the public. They are held on the second Tuesdays of the month from 7-9pm. Meeting dates and locations are available online HERE